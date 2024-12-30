Sign up
Previous
29 / 365
Deer in the noise
pushing the camera and the noise reduction limits. An M50 does not have good low light sensitivity. I was out walking after sunset and could barely see the Deer walking around the golf coarse.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
dlongshot
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
30th December 2024 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
