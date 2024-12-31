Previous
Glowing Nephew- praying for good cards. by dlongshot
30 / 365

Glowing Nephew- praying for good cards.

Was out having fun with the family. It was picture time. I liked the back light on my nephew. So I took the shot and purposely went overboard on editing for humor. HAPPY NEW YEAR!
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

dlongshot

@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact