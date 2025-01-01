Previous
Warm sunset through the trees by dlongshot
31 / 365

Warm sunset through the trees

The Birds must have been recovering from their New Years party. Was out for a couple hours and saw nothing. Saw the warm colors of the Sun and snapped this shot through the trees.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

dlongshot

@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
8% complete

Suzanne ace
Nice one!
January 3rd, 2025  
