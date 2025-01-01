Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
31 / 365
Warm sunset through the trees
The Birds must have been recovering from their New Years party. Was out for a couple hours and saw nothing. Saw the warm colors of the Sun and snapped this shot through the trees.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
dlongshot
@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
32
photos
5
followers
1
following
8% complete
View this month »
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st January 2025 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Nice one!
January 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close