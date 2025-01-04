Previous
Painting on the ceiling by dlongshot
34 / 365

Painting on the ceiling

Oh what a feeling. No Dancing on this ceiling. But it pink. Still probably missing spots.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

dlongshot

@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact