Vision of the past by dlongshot
37 / 365

Vision of the past

Looking into the past. Images always change when perspective is changed.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

dlongshot

@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
10% complete

