Moon of desperation by dlongshot
38 / 365

Moon of desperation

Rented a cropped Camera and tried it out on the 800mm. I was looking for something to shoot and looked up and there is was. 1280mm is a nice reach.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

dlongshot

10% complete

