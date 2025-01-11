Sign up
41 / 365
Circle shadows
Saw this art on the wall and liked the shadows off of it
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
1
0
dlongshot
@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
46
photos
5
followers
1
following
12% complete
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
11th January 2025 7:42pm
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Lovely.
January 17th, 2025
