Circle shadows by dlongshot
41 / 365

Circle shadows

Saw this art on the wall and liked the shadows off of it
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

dlongshot

@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
12% complete

Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely.
January 17th, 2025  
