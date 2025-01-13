Previous
Next
Sureal days by dlongshot
43 / 365

Sureal days

With family losses the last few days this didn't seam like a real day. Like a bad out of focus show on tv. A bad reflection of the day.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

dlongshot

@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact