Sparrows spooked in the bush by dlongshot
Sparrows spooked in the bush

Shooting through a window, I was trying to get some images of the birds, but someone spooked them. I like the way the action looked.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

dlongshot

I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
12% complete

