46 / 365
Birder in the bush
it was getting dark and a group of birders were waiting for a Boreal owl to come out, it never did tonight.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
dlongshot
@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
