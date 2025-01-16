Previous
Birder in the bush by dlongshot
46 / 365

Birder in the bush

it was getting dark and a group of birders were waiting for a Boreal owl to come out, it never did tonight.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

dlongshot

@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
12% complete

