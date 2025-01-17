Previous
Canadian geese in a snowstorm by dlongshot
Canadian geese in a snowstorm

Canadian geese coming in for a landing in a snowstorm with wind gusts over 50 mph. it was fun watching the geese fly backwards.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

dlongshot

@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
