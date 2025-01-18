Previous
showing the colors by dlongshot
48 / 365

showing the colors

Colors flying at night I like the contrast in color and the way it jumps out against the night
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

dlongshot

@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
13% complete

