Snowshoe hare in the cold by dlongshot
49 / 365

Snowshoe hare in the cold

it was a cold and breezy day, saw these guys just about sunset. left the blue colorcast to give the feeling of the chilliness.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

dlongshot

@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
