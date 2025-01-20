Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
50 / 365
Leaf
Was looking for something for today's image. Desperation had me grab my macro lense and look at the flowers on the table. Flowers were not working for me. The leaf looked good. Playing around and this is what I got.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
dlongshot
@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
50
photos
5
followers
1
following
13% complete
View this month »
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
20th January 2025 8:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close