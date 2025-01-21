Previous
snow on in the street lights by dlongshot
51 / 365

snow on in the street lights

Looking for something to shoot, I have always liked the lights in fog, doesn't quite do in in the snow. Guess I'm in a Black and white state of mind.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

dlongshot

@dlongshot
