Previous
Sand bagging art in the light by dlongshot
52 / 365

Sand bagging art in the light

I loved the light on this art. it made it jump out and increasing the contrast on the art was what I liked.
Walking around in the windy cool afternoon. it was above zero, but a wind at 20 mph, so it was a little chilly.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

dlongshot

@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact