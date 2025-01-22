Sign up
Previous
52 / 365
Sand bagging art in the light
I loved the light on this art. it made it jump out and increasing the contrast on the art was what I liked.
Walking around in the windy cool afternoon. it was above zero, but a wind at 20 mph, so it was a little chilly.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
0
0
dlongshot
@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
52
photos
5
followers
1
following
14% complete
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
22nd January 2025 12:46pm
