Go fast boats are coming in by dmboyer55
Go fast boats are coming in

They are coming in for the weekend! I’m staying off the lake for sure.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

D Boyer

@dmboyer55
I've been retired since 2011. And moved to Lake of the Ozarks. It's about a 45 minute drive from the state capitol of Missouri; Jefferson...
