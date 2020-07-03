Previous
Next
Multi color boat by dmboyer55
60 / 365

Multi color boat

When one lives at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, ya gotta love all the fast boats.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

D Boyer

@dmboyer55
I've been retired since 2011. And moved to Lake of the Ozarks. It's about a 45 minute drive from the state capitol of Missouri; Jefferson...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise