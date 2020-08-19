Previous
Rosy sunset by dmboyer55
86 / 365

Rosy sunset

19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

D Boyer

@dmboyer55
I've been retired since 2011. And moved to Lake of the Ozarks. It's about a 45 minute drive from the state capitol of Missouri; Jefferson...
Jenn ace
Great colors
August 21st, 2020  
