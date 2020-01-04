Sign up
Photo 1261
Poinsetta
Using the brick background to use for the mundane challenge
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
1
0
diane day
ace
@dmdfday
I started my 365 journey on Jan 1, 2012 with my daughter. It seemed like an impossible task to fill a year with pictures. Since...
1300
photos
65
followers
63
following
345% complete
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
4th January 2020 4:19pm
Tags
red
,
flower
,
brick
,
mundane-brick
KWind
ace
Great composition.
January 5th, 2020
