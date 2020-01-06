Previous
Bokeh from yesterday's picture by dmdfday
Photo 1263

Bokeh from yesterday's picture

A broken glass patio door makes great bokeh
6th January 2020

diane day

ace
@dmdfday
I started my 365 journey on Jan 1, 2012 with my daughter. It seemed like an impossible task to fill a year with pictures. Since...
