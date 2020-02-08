Previous
Next
I am not getting enough attention by dmdfday
Photo 1273

I am not getting enough attention

This is what my puppy does when I spend too much time on the computer..
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

diane day

ace
@dmdfday
I started my 365 journey on Jan 1, 2012 with my daughter. It seemed like an impossible task to fill a year with pictures. Since...
348% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise