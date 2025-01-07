Previous
Patriot Tree by dmedsker
7 / 365

Patriot Tree

A Christmas tree was decorated at a local hospital to honor military that are serving and those that have served.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

DSker

@dmedsker
I’m an amateur photographer. I love taking nature and animal photos.
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact