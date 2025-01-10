Previous
Buddy on the lookout by dmedsker
10 / 365

Buddy on the lookout

My dog, Buddy, loves his couch for neighborhood watch. It’s a snowy afternoon so not much action!
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

DSker

@dmedsker
I’m an amateur photographer. I love taking nature and animal photos.
