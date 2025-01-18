Previous
Falls by dmedsker
18 / 365

Falls

A shot of the waterfalls to the entrance of a housing division.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

DSker

@dmedsker
I’m an amateur photographer. I love taking nature and animal photos.
4% complete

