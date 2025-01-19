Previous
Lens ball photo by dmedsker
Lens ball photo

Here’s one of my first attempts at lens-ball photography!!
19th January 2025

DSker

@dmedsker
I’m an amateur photographer. I love taking nature and animal photos.
