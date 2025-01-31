Previous
You Can’t See Me by dmedsker
31 / 365

You Can’t See Me

Saw about a dozen+ deer along the roadside near some woodland. Most ran off before I could get my camera out! Didn’t quite have the right lens for a 100+ yd shot, but was able to get a few.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

DSker

@dmedsker
I’m an amateur photographer. I love taking nature and animal photos.
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact