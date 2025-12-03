Previous
Pub fire place - Frome by doagy007
86 / 365

Pub fire place - Frome

3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

doagy

@doagy007
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely capture of this iron fireplace
December 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact