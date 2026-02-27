Previous
End of the first sunny day for months by doagy007
End of the first sunny day for months

27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

doagy

@doagy007
Susan ace
Thanks goodness for sunny days after months of gray.
February 28th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully captured
February 28th, 2026  
