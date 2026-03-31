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Arty by doagy007
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Arty

1st April 2026 1st Apr 26

doagy

@doagy007
49% complete

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Photo Details

Hazel ace
Great catch! Love the colours!
March 31st, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Good shot with the figure and ladder giving it scale.
March 31st, 2026  
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