B&W photo of a B&W Cat by docfox
B&W photo of a B&W Cat

Today, has been a very dull, cloudy, rainy and grey kind of day. So I put my camera to a Black & White setting. Only to find this Black & White Cat enjoying the view from this post.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Doc

ace
@docfox
