Caught It ! by docfox
Caught It !

I’ve been after these for ages. 2 of them regularly fly over where we live. Never been in the right place at the right time. Or had my camera with me. I need a longer reach lens really but my bank manager doesn’t agree !
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Doc

Christine Sztukowski ace
Congratulations
February 25th, 2025  
