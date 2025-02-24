Sign up
Caught It !
I’ve been after these for ages. 2 of them regularly fly over where we live. Never been in the right place at the right time. Or had my camera with me. I need a longer reach lens really but my bank manager doesn’t agree !
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Congratulations
February 25th, 2025
