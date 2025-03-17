Previous
Daily Journal by docfox
79 / 365

Daily Journal

Fountain Pen armed with my favourite Brown Ink.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Doc

ace
@docfox
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact