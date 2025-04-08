Previous
This is a Muntjac ! by docfox
This is a Muntjac !

It’s a type of deer, which we always see but never manage to get a photo. Apologies for the fence wire ruining through the frame but trying to capture one of these is near on impossible.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Doc

ace
@docfox
