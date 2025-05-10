Previous
Next
C D Player has a New Home. by docfox
132 / 365

C D Player has a New Home.

Poor thing now lives in our garage together with hundreds of cd’s and cassette tapes. You could call it a ‘Garage Disco ‘ when I crank the volume up and play some golden oldies.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Doc

ace
@docfox
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact