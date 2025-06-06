Previous
Caught the Train by docfox
Caught the Train

Well, I didn’t actually catch it to get on it. But, I have lost count the amount of times I’ve walked over this bridge and missed a passing train !
6th June 2025

Doc

ace
@docfox
