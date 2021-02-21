Previous
Alligator eyes by dogwoman
26 / 365

Alligator eyes

I will be watching you. That is what an alligator does.... that .... and sleep. It is said that an alligator can leap five feet by pushing with his tail.
I do not stand close to an alligator this is definitely from a distance
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

The Dog Lady

ace
@dogwoman
7% complete

Photo Details

