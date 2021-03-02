Previous
Pelican in Flight by dogwoman
Pelican in Flight

The Pelican in flight. Many of the birds in Florida now will start to fly back to their real homes in Northern areas.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

The Dog Lady

ace
@dogwoman
Chris Cook ace
I find birds in flight so hard to capture. Well done
March 2nd, 2021  
