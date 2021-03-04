Previous
Green Heron by dogwoman
Green Heron

We rarely see these so I was very excited to get a shot of this beautiful Park in Largo Fl
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

The Dog Lady

@dogwoman
Sally Ings ace
Beautiful bird. Very dominant eye
March 5th, 2021  
