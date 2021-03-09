Previous
Black Crowned Night Heron by dogwoman
Black Crowned Night Heron

For me a rare find as they are usually good at hiding from predators. I am thrilled every time I get a shot at something new.


Stocky heron with neck usually tucked in. Adults overall pale grayish with black cap and back. Red eyes. Juveniles noticeably different, brown and streaky with yellow eyes. Often crouched under overhanging branches during the day. Feeds nocturnally for fish, frogs and other prey. Where it overlaps with Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, note large teardrop-shaped white spots on wing coverts which Yellow-crowned lacks.
Pam ace
Great catch!!
March 10th, 2021  
