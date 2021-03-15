Sign up
49 / 365
The Cardinal
Majestic and Calm this was taken in John Chestnut Park in Palm Harbor today.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
2
2
The Dog Lady
ace
@dogwoman
6
2
2
365
NIKON D5100
15th March 2021 1:20pm
red
bird
DebbieG
ace
oh, beautiful! I wish we had those here!
March 16th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
He's gorgeous! Great shot!
March 16th, 2021
