What do you see by dogwoman
What do you see

I am always curious when a bird allows you to get relatively close. They are always on the hunt. The challenge is to catch them getting there prey. Grey Heron at Lake Seminole in Florida
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

The Dog Lady

@dogwoman
Photo Details

