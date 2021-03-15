Sign up
10 / 365
The Baby Gator meets the Turtle
at First glance this picture appears that the gator might eat the turtle. They will eat a turtle but generally do not because it is much harder to eat than other fish
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
Photo Details
Tags
turtle
,
alligator
moni kozi
dear me! my son has 2 turtles... i would estimate they are the same size as this one (my term of comparison is the leaf, but it might not be accurate)
March 16th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Oh my! I hope this turns out well. Great shot!
March 16th, 2021
Monica
Wow!
March 16th, 2021
The Dog Lady
ace
@marlboromaam
it did turn out well .. the turtles usually sleep on the backs of gators. They do not usually eat them this one was safe I had a later picture where they were just sitting side by side.
March 16th, 2021
