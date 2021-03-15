Previous
Next
The Baby Gator meets the Turtle by dogwoman
10 / 365

The Baby Gator meets the Turtle

at First glance this picture appears that the gator might eat the turtle. They will eat a turtle but generally do not because it is much harder to eat than other fish
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

The Dog Lady

ace
@dogwoman
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
dear me! my son has 2 turtles... i would estimate they are the same size as this one (my term of comparison is the leaf, but it might not be accurate)
March 16th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Oh my! I hope this turns out well. Great shot!
March 16th, 2021  
Monica
Wow!
March 16th, 2021  
The Dog Lady ace
@marlboromaam it did turn out well .. the turtles usually sleep on the backs of gators. They do not usually eat them this one was safe I had a later picture where they were just sitting side by side.
March 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise