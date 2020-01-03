Sign up
Photo 1166
Ala
The problem with Ala growing old (almost 15) is to remember how to disentangle from certain positions she takes, believing she’s still a pup...
Photo taken
@ISO
12600 ISO, f:2
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1172
photos
144
followers
117
following
319% complete
View this month »
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
3rd January 2020 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
high-iso
,
how-should-i-stand-up?
