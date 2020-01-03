Previous
Ala by domenicododaro
Photo 1166

Ala

The problem with Ala growing old (almost 15) is to remember how to disentangle from certain positions she takes, believing she’s still a pup...
Photo taken @ISO 12600 ISO, f:2
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Domenico Dodaro

ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
319% complete

