Photo 1168
Pond
Someone wrote that when painting his water lilies, Claude Monet aimed to paint the nothingness. I believe ponds are inspiring in that sense...
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1174
photos
144
followers
117
following
1
365
ILCE-7RM4
4th January 2020 3:35pm
Tags
snow
,
water
,
winter
,
nothingness
,
pond
,
nothing
,
frozen
,
tloc-005
