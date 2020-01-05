Previous
Pond by domenicododaro
Photo 1168

Pond

Someone wrote that when painting his water lilies, Claude Monet aimed to paint the nothingness. I believe ponds are inspiring in that sense...
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
