Closure by domenicododaro
Photo 1173

Closure

What says on the label. Brass closure of a Chinese wedding cupboard, in our dining room.
For a shot @12800 ISO handheld, the amount of detail in the brass plate is really astonishing to me!
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Domenico Dodaro

Helen Jane ace
impressive detail indeed and the closure makes an interesting subject.
January 10th, 2020  
kali ace
nice texture study
January 10th, 2020  
