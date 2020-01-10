Sign up
Photo 1173
Closure
What says on the label. Brass closure of a Chinese wedding cupboard, in our dining room.
For a shot
@12800
ISO handheld, the amount of detail in the brass plate is really astonishing to me!
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
3
2
365
ILCE-7RM4
10th January 2020 11:27pm
doors
brass
closure
tloc-010
Helen Jane
ace
impressive detail indeed and the closure makes an interesting subject.
January 10th, 2020
kali
ace
nice texture study
January 10th, 2020
