Morning has broken #1
Morning has broken #1

You have deserted the bed since long. The morning light through the curtains is no comfort, just another day starting without a project.
Bare, just like the walls after you left taking away that lithograph you loved and I never liked.
I have not told you, though, and it was there, long enough to leave a mark on the paint.
Marks you left, all over.


*****
A little explanation - if needed. I am experimenting a little storytelling here. A 14-days feuilleton (out of pure imagination, no autobiography) inspired by the pictures I will take day by day in this second fortnight of the year.
No-planning warning: the story will come following the photographs, not the other way.
The lens for this fortnight is the Leica Summicron-M 50 mm f:2
15th January 2020

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
Brigette
Nice light
January 16th, 2020  
