Morning has broken #1

You have deserted the bed since long. The morning light through the curtains is no comfort, just another day starting without a project.

Bare, just like the walls after you left taking away that lithograph you loved and I never liked.

I have not told you, though, and it was there, long enough to leave a mark on the paint.

Marks you left, all over.





*****

A little explanation - if needed. I am experimenting a little storytelling here. A 14-days feuilleton (out of pure imagination, no autobiography) inspired by the pictures I will take day by day in this second fortnight of the year.

No-planning warning: the story will come following the photographs, not the other way.

The lens for this fortnight is the Leica Summicron-M 50 mm f:2