Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1179
Morning has broken #2
No more digging in the fridge. I've emptied it. Your hundred jars left open, the exotic fruits, the cheese rinds. All gone.
Yes, the mold has taken its part, I didn't care sharing. After all, we spent half of our story going rotten.
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1185
photos
145
followers
119
following
323% complete
View this month »
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
17th January 2020 7:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sadness
,
story
,
storytelling
,
tloc-16
,
no-autobiography
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close