Morning has broken #2 by domenicododaro
Photo 1179

Morning has broken #2

No more digging in the fridge. I've emptied it. Your hundred jars left open, the exotic fruits, the cheese rinds. All gone.
Yes, the mold has taken its part, I didn't care sharing. After all, we spent half of our story going rotten.
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
