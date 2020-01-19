Previous
Morning has broken #5 by domenicododaro
Morning has broken #5

Still, I can stay now. Waiting.
I used to rush - you taught me I was running around like a chicken with its head cut off.
I used to act - you taught me I wouldn’t affect the alignment of my stars.
I used to wonder - you taught me there’s no answer.
19th January 2020

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
