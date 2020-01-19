Sign up
Photo 1182
Morning has broken #5
Still, I can stay now. Waiting.
I used to rush - you taught me I was running around like a chicken with its head cut off.
I used to act - you taught me I wouldn’t affect the alignment of my stars.
I used to wonder - you taught me there’s no answer.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
0
0
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1188
photos
146
followers
119
following
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
22nd January 2020 8:23am
Privacy
Public
Tags
light
,
shadow
,
cage
,
story
,
storytelling
,
no-autobiography
,
tloc-19
