Photo 1184
Morning has broken #7
In a quest for light and for warmth now I’m finding things. Images, shadows of what we could have been and never were.
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
22nd January 2020 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
story
,
storytelling
,
no-autobiography
,
tloc-21
